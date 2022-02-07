Selsey playground vandalised

Police have been called to Selsey after the vandalisation of a playground today (February 7).

In a post on Facebook, Selsey Town Council wrote: “We are incredibly disappointed to find that the recreation playground has been vandalised today. The police have been informed.

“If anyone recognises any of the handwriting or saw this happening today to please report it to 101.

“In the meantime we request that residents please report any unsociable behaviour in the first instance directly to the police and then the Town Council.

“This behaviour results in additional spending for the Town Council and has a knock on effect on precept rises.

“Our small maintenance team are working hard to remove the graffiti, this could take some time.”