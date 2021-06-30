Search for man who has absconded from Ford Prison
Police are searching for a man who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:13 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:14 pm
Cain Richards was last seen by staff at the open prison on Saturday, June 12, said police, and is now sought for being unlawfully at large.
The 23-year-old is described as white, 6ft 3in tall, of slim build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard.
He has a tattoo on his right arm which says ‘NAN’ and is known to have links to the Essex area.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but should call 999 quoting serial 1502 of 12/06.
“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it to them online.”