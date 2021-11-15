Rustington attempted murder - Man, 65, named and charged ahead of trial

David Graham, of Elm Place, Rustington, appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on November 6, according to Sussex Police.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial at Lewes Crown Court on December 3, police said.

Graham was charged with attempted murder after another 65-year-old local man sustained chest and back wounds following an incident in Elm Place, around 3.37pm on November 2.

The public were told that they could expect to see a heightened police presence in Rustington after the stabbing

The victim was taken to hospital in a 'serious but stable condition'.

