Reports of youths on roof tops in Bognor spark increased police patrols

Police officers are investigating 'numerous reports' of youths on top of roofs in Bognor Regis.

According to Arun Police, increased patrols are taking place and, in partnership with Arun District Council's anti-social behaviour team, seven youths have now been identified.

Its post on social media added: "The parents of all identified youths are in the process of being spoken to and the youths referred to an early intervention anti-social behaviour scheme."

It comes after Sussex Police confirmed its investigation into reports of youths on a shop roof throwing items at people walking by in London Road, Marine on Friday, June 6.