Raiders use pick-up truck as battering ram in failed village robbery south of Horsham

Ram-raiders used a pick-up truck to try and batter down a shopfront in a failed robbery.

At about 1.50am on Tuesday (21 January) an unsuccessful bid was made to break into the Co-Op post office stores in High Street, Partridge Green, Sussex Police said.

The police incident in Partridge Green

A spokesman added: “A Ford Transit pick-up truck was used to try to batter down a security shutter protecting the main door.

“Following several failed attempts, raiders abandoned the truck and drove off in a second vehicle, a white box van.”

No one was hurt, according to police.

The spokesman said: “Police are investigating and would like to talk to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Partridge Green area during the early hours.

“Any CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage would be particularly helpful.”

Please contact Sussex Police online (https://www.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or phone 101, quoting serial 69 of 21/01.

Alternatively, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) anonymously on 0800 555 111.

