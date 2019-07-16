‘Prolific offender‘ banned from knocking on strangers’ doors in Sussex and Surrey

A prolific offender has been given an indefinite Criminal Behaviour Order, which includes banning him from knocking on strangers’ doors and attending properties without prior invitation, says Surrey Police.

Kieran Ryan, 29, of Deanside, Camberley, appeared at Guildford Crown Court last week, pleading guilty to a count of fraud committed over a three month period, where he defrauded an elderly man of in excess of £16,000 for gardening work, said police. He received a 27 month custodial sentence.

Kieran Ryan. Picture: Surrey Police

Lucy Lumsden, anti-social behaviour case builder for Surrey Police, said: “Mr Ryan’s behaviour typically consisted of cold-calling on the elderly; offering to do their gardening work, before befriending his vulnerable victims and extracting money from them. Sometimes, Mr Ryan would take payments in advance and not do any work at all, or he would charge excessive amounts for basic and substandard work.

“The Order granted demonstrates our commitment to relentlessly pursuing those who commit anti-social behaviour and negatively impact on our community. Mr Ryan’s fraudulent and exploitative behaviour has blighted the lives of many vulnerable people across Surrey and Sussex for several years, and so we hope that this indefinite CBO will deter Mr Ryan from committing further offences on his release from prison.”

The CBO prohibits Kieran Ryan from:

1. Attending or knocking on the door of any residential address of a anyone unknown to him, without the prior invitation of the owner, in the counties of Surrey or Sussex;

2. Begging for money in the counties of Surrey;

3. Conducting any building work, property or gardening maintenance work at any property in Surrey or Sussex without valid public liability insurance;

4. Being in the company of any other person, at any address in Surrey or Sussex other than his own, who is conducting any building work, property or gardening maintenance work;

5. Attending a specified address in Whyteleafe, Surrey

A breach of any of the conditions of the CBO is an arrestable offence and could carry up to five years in prison and/or a fine.