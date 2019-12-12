Police warning after power tool thefts across Horsham

A spate of thefts of power tools across the Horsham area has prompted a new warning from police.

They are urging people to make a note of the make, model and serial numbers of all tools. Without the information, say police, it is difficult to return recovered stolen goods to their owners.

Around £4,000 worth of equipment was stolen in one Horsham break-in last week.

Police say that a Kawasaki mule and a Flail mower were taken from a property in Sedgwick Park on December 2.

There was another break-in at a property in London Road, Pulborough, on December 8 but the thieves fled empty handed after an alarm was sounded.

Police say that they have received ‘more than average calls’ from people across Sussex over the past few weeks with reports of garages, outbuildings and work vehicles being broken into.