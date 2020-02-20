Police warning after increase in numbers of key-less cars stolen in Sussex

A warning is being sounded by Sussex Police following a rise in the theft of key-less vehicles.

Police - who say that the thefts have become ‘quite common’ - are urging drivers to us a ‘blocking pouch’ to keep keys safe.

A spokesman said: “Keep your car key in a screened box/tin/bag so that the signal can’t be ‘grabbed’ from the outside and used to open your car – and don’t forget to do the same with any spare set.”

Police say that that wireless signals on some keyless fobs can be switched off, and they also urge people to use a steering wheel lock or car alarm.