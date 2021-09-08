Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened in the Fairfield Road area.

“It would seem the subjects distracted the lady by asking if she wanted some gardening done,” said Inspector Taylor.

“While this was going on, one of them took her bag,” he said.

Police said an elderly woman had her bag taken during a ‘possible distraction burglary’ in Burgess Hill.

Inspector Taylor said on Monday that police had located and stopped a vehicle that was ‘possibly involved’.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting CAD 0640.