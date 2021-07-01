Police stop car going over 100mph at Arundel

Police stopped the vehicle after recording its speed at 104mph last night. The driver was also reported to have failed a breathalyser test and they have been reported to the courts.

A spokesman for Sussex Roads Police said on social media: "We have just stopped a vehicle on the A27 at Arundel after we recorded their speed at 104mph.

"The driver has been reported to court where they are likely to receive a disqualification.

