Police speak out after Horsham schoolgirl approached by woman

Police are investigating after reports a schoolgirl was approached by a woman in Horsham.

The girl was walking west down the A281 Bishopric on Thursday morning (February 6) when a woman driving a black BMW pulled up and started speaking with her, according to police.

Police

But a spokeswoman said the girl was able to run away to safety.

It is thought the incident happened between 8.15am and 8.30am.

She added: “The woman in the car is described as around 30 years old, of slim build, and wearing a black and pink jacket and a black and pink bobble hat.”

A message, seen by the County Times, has been circulated by schools in Horsham warning parents about the incident.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at that time, or who may have any further information about the incident, is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 483 of 06/02.

Read more: Magic of Harry Potter proves a big draw in Horsham

Read more: Initial decisions soon on proposals for 27,000 new homes around Horsham

Read more: A264 incident: police give update on casualties