Police seize dirt bike after reports of ‘dangerous riders’ in South Downs village
Police have seized a dirt bike following reports of it being ridden ‘dangerously’ around a South Downs village.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 10:14 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 10:14 am
Police say that they acted after residents in Storrington complained about the riders.
Officers say the riders had not been wearing helmets, did not hold licences, and that the bike was not taxed or insured.
A police spokesman said: “If you witness any anti-social behaviour in your area, please call us on 101 or report it online.”