Police searching for two women after theft of ashes from vehicle in Bognor Regis

CCTV images have been released by police officers investigating a theft from a vehicle in Bognor Regis in the early hours of Sunday (June 2).

Sussex Police said two women were seen trying a number of car door handles in the Nyetimber Crescent area and eventually gained access to a vehicle and stole a number of items, including ashes belonging to the victim’s relative.

Photo: Sussex Police

Police, who confirmed the ashes were later discarded nearby, have since released CCTV images in an appeal for members of the public to help identify the suspects.

Sussex Police Superintendent Julia Pope said: “We are aware of – and are investigating – a report of a theft from a vehicle in Bognor Regis on Sunday.

“We were saddened to hear of the circumstances as told by the victim, and can only begin to understand the distress this may have caused.

“Thankfully, the ashes were discovered nearby having been discarded, and have since been returned to the victim.

“We are following up a number of lines of enquiry, and the matter has been allocated to an investigator in our Investigations and Resolution Centre, who is proactively investigating the offence. We will do all we can to trace the offender and bring them to justice.”

Investigations and Resolution Centre Supervisor Justin Norman said he is 'confident that someone in the local community will recognise those responsible'.

He added: "I would urge anyone with any information that could lead to us identifying them to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it to police online or call 101, quoting serial 1163 of 02/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.