Police search address in Burgess Hill after labour exploitation reports

Police have searched an address in Burgess Hill as part of an investigation into reported labour exploitation in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said on Thursday (January 30), officers from the East Sussex Discovery Project executed search warrants at a private address in Burgess Hill.

Documentation and computer records and equipment were seized, the force said.

Staff from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) and the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) also attended.

Detective Constable Amanda Snashall said: “Our enquiries focus on information that a number of men may be financially exploited and living in poor conditions, working in the catering sector in East Sussex, with for example no access to a National Insurance Number and some having no access to any identity document at all.

“No potential victims were identified during the searches but an investigation is continuing.

“Project Discovery in East Sussex brings together local police officers, fire officers, Stop the Traffik Hastings, King’s Church and staff from local authorities, the DWP, the GLAA and local charities, all with the aim of seeing victims of modern slavery rescued and supported, and perpetrators brought to justice.

“For advice and information on spotting signs of modern slavery and how to report it see the Sussex Police website.”