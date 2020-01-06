Police rush to Horsham Park after reports of a woman armed with a gun

Police rushed to Horsham Park following reports of a woman armed with a gun.

The woman was reported to be next to the underpass in North Street at around 6.35pm on Friday, January 3, according to Sussex Police.

Police news

A spokesman said: “Police received a report of a woman in possession of a firearm.

“Officers attended and carried out an area search, however there was no trace of the suspect or firearm described.”

The report of the armed woman follows a string of shocking incidents in the park.

In October a teenage boy was stabbed during an attempted robbery in the skatepark.

Then, last Sunday two men were left fighting for their lives after collapsing suddenly in the park.

The men, who were believed to have taken illegal substances, are said to be ‘improving’ according to police.

But on Monday a gang of teenagers robbed two 17-year-old boys in an attack in the skatepark, the second such violent incident in the past few months.

