Police reveal CCTV footage of Chichester drone theft

Sussex Police have released CCTV footage of the drone theft that took place on December 28. SUS-220501-100104001

Detectives are continuing to investigate the theft of a number of drones from a store in Chichester and are looking to identify the two men in the released CCTV footage.

An extensive search of the area did not locate any suspects, but CCTV footage shows two men entering the building carrying a large Jewson-branded bag typically used in construction.

The pair are then understood to have left the scene in the direction of the railway line.

Detective Inspector Pauline Lane, of Coastal CID, said: “This was a significant burglary that has had a devastating impact on the victims.