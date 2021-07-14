Police receive reports of Haywards Heath youths spraying lighted aerosols at each other
Mid Sussex Police received reports of youths spraying lighted aerosols at each other in Haywards Heath last night (Tuesday, July 14).
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 12:00 pm
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor called the incident ‘sheer stupidity’.
He said: “Reports of a group of youths dangerously spraying lighted aerosols at each other saw some of the team attend the Colwell Road area in Haywards Heath at 8pm last night.”
“Caught up with the group and although no aerosols or lighters were found, words of advice given,” Inspector Taylor added.