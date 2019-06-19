Police pursuit ends with two arrests in Petworth

A man and woman were arrested after a police pursuit in Petworth last night (Tuesday), according to Chichester Police.

Police said they were in pursuit of a fail to stop vehicle, identified by officers patrolling the area overnight.

Police

Its post on social media added: "Two persons [are] in custody this morning (Wednesday).

"One male has been arrested for fail to stop, dangerous driving, driving with no MOT and possession of Class A drugs and one female has been arrested for possession of Class A drugs.

"They remain in custody at this time whilst investigations continue."

