Police presence in village following burglary

Police are patrolling a village near Horsham after reports of a burglary and theft.

Horsham Police said on Twitter: “On foot patrol in #Ashurst now, after recent reports of outbuilding burglary & theft from vehicle.”

Police

They urged residents to ‘always report’ suspicious activity.

Horsham Police added: “There’s plenty of security advice on @sussex_police website, use the search bar.”

