Police presence in South Downs village following reports of incidents

Police are patrolling in a South Downs village following reports of thefts from vehicles.

Horsham Police said on Twitter: “Foot patrol in #Cowfold, recent reports of thefts from vehicles.”

The spokesman urged drivers to remove cash and valuables and to ensure the vehicle is locked.

He added: “It can be easy to accidentally unlock with a remote fob: maybe consider doing a final check at bedtime if keys are in a pocket!”

Police news

