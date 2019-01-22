Police officer lied about living in Chichester to save money on car insurance

A police officer who lied about living in Chichester to save money on his car insurance has been fined £600.

A public misconduct hearing against a former Thames Valley Police officer has concluded that his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

PC Sutherland was pulled over by a Metropolitan Police officer on January 9 last year which resulted in him being fined £600 convicted of two counts of making a false statements order to gain insurance between January 1 2017 and January 10 2018 at a hearing on Monday.

Sutherland told insurers he was living in Chichester when he was actually living in Slough.

Deputy chief constable John Campbell said: "This hearing concluded that hi actions were dishonest and former PC Sutherland would have been aware this would cause to the reputation of the force.

"Had he not resigned, PC Sutherland would have been dismissed from the force with immediate effect."

He faced allegations that he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

The hearing took place in front of a panel chaired by a legally qualified chairperson, Gabrielle Posner, at the force’s headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington.

The panel concluded that gross misconduct was proven and that the officer would have been dismissed had he still been serving with the force. TVP will submit his details to be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

The former officer was based in Slough local policing area and resigned from the force with effect from 20 January 2019.