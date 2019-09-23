Police make an arrest after man is stabbed several times and run over in Sussex

Detectives investigating an incident in which a man was stabbed several times and run over in a street have now arrested a man, according to Sussex Police.

Police said at 3.30am on Saturday (September 21), a 31-year old local man was in Norwich Drive, Bevendean, Brighton, when he was stabbed 'several times to the body' and was run over by a car 'which then drove away'.

Police

The man received treatment at the Royal Sussex County Hospital but was discharged from hospital later on the dame day, police confirmed. Read more here

Providing an update this evening (Monday), a police spokesman said: "On Monday morning, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Brighton on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident. After being interviewed he was released on police bail until October 21 while enquiries continue."

Detective Sergeant Sebastian Day added: "We are still keen to speak to anybody who witnessed or heard the incident or who has any information relating to it. If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Elevate.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."