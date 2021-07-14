Police look for ‘would-be meat thief’ after Iceland incident
A ‘would-be meat thief’ tried to steal food from Iceland in Haywards Heath on Tuesday (July 13), Mid Sussex Police said.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 9:45 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 9:50 am
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said staff at the store had ‘a rather abusive shoplifter’ at 3.30pm.
“They challenged him when he was caught loading his rucksack with meat and he ran off,” he said, adding that the suspect was a white male, about 5’4” with a scruffy beard.
People with any information can call 101 or contact police at www.sussex.police.uk, quoting CAD 0789.