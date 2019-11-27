Police issue appeal after Horsham schoolboy approached by men

Police are appealing for information after a schoolboy was ‘alarmed’ by two ‘scruffy’ men approaching him.

The boy, believed to be a year five pupil at Leechpool Primary School, was approached by the men at the junction of Crawley Road and Leechpool Lane, Horsham, on Tuesday afternoon (November 26), police said.

Police

A spokesman added: “The pair, both white and in their early 20s called out to the boy around 3.15pm.

“The men did not make physical contact with the boy or attempt to follow him when he ran off.”

The men’s motives were not clear but the boy was ‘alarmed by the experience’, police said.

The spokesman added: “Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 864 of 26/11.”

