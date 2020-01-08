Police investigating 'violent incident' in Crawley - Reports of people carrying knives

Detectives are investigating reports of an incident involving people carrying knives in Crawley, according to Sussex Police.

Police said they are appealing for witnesses following a 'violent incident' on Ifield Parade shortly after 9pm on New Year's Day.

A spokesperson said: "The incident spread over onto Lady Margaret Road.

"Police found a man in his thirties injured at the scene. He was treated for injuries to his face and arm and did not require any further medical attention

"Four males, aged 25, 18, 17 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of affray and attempt to cause grievous bodily harm. They were interviewed and released under investigation."

Detective Constable Mark Buckley said police are 'actively seeking' anyone that witnessed what happened late on New Year's Day.

He added: "You may have been walking on those streets, in your house looking out of your windows or even driving by. You can report information anonymously if you wish – we just want to hear from you.

"Police are conducting extra patrols in the area and will continue to do so to provide reassurance”

Anyone with information is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial 1471 of 01/01

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers to report crime anonymously on 0800 555 111.