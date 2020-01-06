Police investigating reports of youths 'intimidating the street community' in Chichester

A police investigation is underway after reports a group of youths have been 'intimidating the street community' in Chichester's city centre.

According to Chichester Police, it increased patrols following a video which was 'circulating on social media' on Saturday night (January 4).

A spokesperson said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a group of youths intimidating the street community in the city centre on Saturday night.

"We are investigating and have increased patrols. Anyone with information about the incident, please call 101 quoting serial 566 of 05/01."