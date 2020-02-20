Police investigating report of assault on a teenager in Southwater

Police are investigating a report of an assault on a teenage boy in Southwater.

Sussex Police said they launched an investigation following the incident, which is alleged to have occurred in Southwater around 5.30pm on Monday February 17.

Police released the statement after reports of an incident outside the Texaco garage in Worthing Road.

A spokesman said: “Officers have engaged with the victim and enquiries are ongoing.”

