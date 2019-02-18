Police investigating break-in at The Regis School

Criminal damage was caused after a break-in at The Regis School overnight, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers are investigating a break in at the school at Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis just before 4am this morning.

A spokesman said: "Police were called after the intruder alarm had sounded.

"Two glass side doors leading into the kitchen and several outside kitchen windows had been smashed.



"Two vehicles belonging to the school, had windows broken."



Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact them online or by calling 101, quoting serial 148 of 18/02.

