Police incident at Horsham supermarket

Police are attending an incident at a Horsham supermarket.
There are two police vehicles outside the Co-op store in Guildford Road, which has been cordoned off with police tape.
The doors to the store have been smashed in and there is debris across the car park.
Sussex Police and Southern Co-op have been approached for comment.
