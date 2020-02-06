Police incident at Horsham supermarket

Police are attending an incident at a Horsham supermarket.

There are two police vehicles outside the Co-op store in Guildford Road, which has been cordoned off with police tape.

The police incident at Co-op in Guildford Road, Horsham

The doors to the store have been smashed in and there is debris across the car park.

Sussex Police and Southern Co-op have been approached for comment.

