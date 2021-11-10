Police in Littlehampton arrest driver after vehicle seen on wrong side of the road
A driver has been arrested by police officers in Littlehampton.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 7:50 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 7:52 pm
According to Sussex Roads Police, officers saw a vehicle cross over onto the wrong side of the road in Littlehampton in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, November 10).
"We stopped them to have a chat," a spokesperson said.
"The vehicle smelt strongly of cannabis and the driver failed a drug wipe and was arrested."
Have you read?: Drug drivers, cars racing and a motorist reading a notepad while travelling on the A23 keep Sussex Police busy
Multi-vehicle crashes, fallen power cables and speed restrictions affecting traffic in Sussex this evening