Police are searching for a man - believed to be in the Crawley area - who is wanted on recall to prison.

He is 41-year-old Danny Winston Williams - who police say also goes by the name ‘Darkers.’

Danny Winston Williams SUS-200225-152607001

He is described as black, 5’ 7” tall, of heavy build, with dark balding hair.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees him or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 369 of 22/02.”