Police hunting for wanted man who has links to Littlehampton

Police are hunting for a wanted man who has links to Littlehampton.
Robert Cox, 33, also known as Robert Cooper, is wanted for recall to prison following a breach of his early release requirements, police said.
He is described as white, 5ft 6in, of slim build, with mousey brown hair and clean shaven.
Police said he had been released part way through a five-year sentence for burglary imposed at Lewes Crown Court in February 2017.
Detective Sergeant Chris Lane said: “If you have seen Cox or know where he is please give us a call on 999 or 101, quoting serial 1374 of 16/01.”
People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Cox also has links to the Hangleton area of Hove.