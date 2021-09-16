Police hunt for wanted man thought to be in the Horsham area
Police are hunting for a wanted man they think is in the Horsham area.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:12 pm
Sam Kirk is wanted on recall to prison, police said.
Kirk, 34, is sought for breaching the terms of his release licence. He had been serving a 20-month sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A spokesman added: “He is thought to be in the Horsham area. Anyone who sees him, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 969 of 19/08.
“Alternatively, members of the public can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”