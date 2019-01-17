Police hunt for two men following sex act on Sussex train

Do you recognise these two men?

Officers would like to identify them after two men performed a sex act in front of a 15-year-old boy on a train in West Sussex.

Police would like to speak to these two men

According to British Transport Police, on January 10 at approximately 5pm, two men boarded a London bound train separately at Barnham and began to touch each other inappropriately.

They then performed a sex act, while making eye contact with a 15-year-old boy in the carriage.

One of the men left the train at Billingshurst. The other left the train at Amberley and then travelled to Brighton.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 190 of 17/01/19.

