Police hunt for man ‘spotted taking photos of teenage girl’ at village bus stop

Officers say that the incident happened at the bus stop on Horsham Road, Cranleigh, near Avenue Road, at around 1.40pm last Friday (December 17).

The girl noticed the man on the opposite side of the road taking pictures of her with a camera.

A police spokesman said: “The man then placed his hands down his trousers, before crossing the road to try to speak to the her.

Police are appealing for witnesses

“She was able to board a bus and get away from the area.

“The man is described as white, around 50-60 years old and roughly 6ft in height with very short balding hair.

“He walked with a limp and was wearing a navy blue woolly jumper with jeans and brown shoes.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us quoting PR/45210133259 via: our website https://surrey.police.uk/ or online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.