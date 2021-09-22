Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident allegedly happened at 2am on Monday morning (September 20).

“Gather there may be a video knocking around of some mindless person driving a vehicle all over Staplefield Village Green,” Inspector Taylor told his Twitter followers.

“Has anyone seen the video or has a copy of it?”, he said, asking whether the footage shows the index of the vehicle.

Inspector Taylor has urged anyone with a copy of the video to get in touch.