Police alert over new Horsham car park scam
An alert is being sounded by police over a new car parking scam in Horsham.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:51 am
Officers say that elderly people are being targeted at car park ticket machines in the town.
They say men are approaching people at the machines and tricking them into handing over cash cards.
A spokesperson said: “People who are on their own are being approached and advised that the machines will only take debit cards and help is offered, but the cards are then stolen and used elsewhere.”
More information on scams is available on the police website https://orlo.uk/Z84qQ