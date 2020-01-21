Partridge Green ram raid: ‘We live in fear it’s going to happen again’

A Partridge Green resident has spoken out after raiders attempted to rob the village supermarket.

Lucy Cook, who lives near the Co-op store in the High Street said the fear of another ram raid is on her mind ‘constantly’ after a previous robbery in September last year.

The police incident in Partridge Green

She added: “We live in fear it’s going to happen again.”

Lucy’s daughter, Paige, said she was feeding her daughter just before 2am when she heard a car pull up.

She added: “I heard it starting to rev. I heard it smash into metal. It smashed into a parked car outside the Co-op.”

Paige said she was already on the phone to police when she heard the vehicle hit the shutters.

She added: “I couldn’t get out of bed to see because I had my daughter on me feeding her.

“By the time my mum came into my bedroom they had gone. The back of the van was stuck in the Co-op.”

