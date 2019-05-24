Pandora confirms burglary at Chichester store

Police officers taped off a doorway in Chichester this morning (Friday) due to a burglary at jewellery store Pandora, it has now been confirmed.

A police car was stationed outside the store's back exit in North Pallant, with the doorway taped off earlier today. Read our initial report here

The Danish jewellery manufacturer and retailer has now confirmed its East Street store was broken into last night (Thursday).

Police incident in Chichester

A Pandora spokesperson said: "The store was broken into last night. It is closed today and will remain closed until further notice."

Sussex Police confirmed its attendance after 'reports of a burglary at a premises in East Street, Chichester'.