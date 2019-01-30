Owner of Horsham sheep-killer dog comes forward

The owner of a dog involved in a savage attack at a farm in Horsham has come forward.

Officers said a sheep at Morris Farm, in Old Holbrook, had to be put down after being seriously injured in an attack by a black Labrador on January 16.

A disturbing image of the attack was released by police last week as officers looked to trace the dog’s owner.

Police said the owner had since come forward and was now being dealt with by ‘community resolution’.

Sergeant Tom Carter, rural and wildlife crime lead for Sussex Police, said: “The owner of this dog has done the right thing in coming forward and the farmer will be compensated for the loss of their sheep. However, you can’t compensate for the distress that this has caused and the potential effects that it may have on the rest of the flock, who are pregnant, and I would urge other dog owners to learn from this incident. Your docile family pet can turn vicious killer in the blink of an eye.

“By all means, enjoy the countryside with your dog, but please do not allow them off the lead anywhere near livestock and don’t assume that just because you can’t see them, sheep or other farm animals won’t be nearby, but just out of your view. Your dog will almost certainly know they’re there.”