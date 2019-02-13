Ongoing police search in property near Bosham

Sussex Police officers have executed a search warrant at a property near Bosham this afternoon (Wednesday).

According to police, the ongoing search has been carried out at an address in Newells Lane.

Police officers on the scene

A spokesman said: "Sussex Police officers executed a search warrant under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

"The search is ongoing and no further information is available at this time."

This story will be updated with more information when we have it.

