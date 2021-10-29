Officer to appear in court charged with assault
Ian Cheesman, 52, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court on November 16, charged with assault.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 1:26 pm
The assault occurred on 6 April and involved a juvenile who was in police custody at Chichester.
Cheeseman, a Sussex Police sergeant, is suspended from duty.
The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.