Obscene graffiti daubed on bus shelter

A man was shocked and upset to find anti-Semitic abuse scrawled on a bus shelter.
Jonathan Swain spoke out after finding the obscene message daubed on the wall of the shelter in Handcross.
He said: “Something like that is so appalling.
“I was just disappointed. Fed up. More annoyed that I had to look at something like that first thing in the morning.
“I just feel it’s someone who’s dumb enough to put it on a bus shelter.”
Jonathan added he didn’t expect to see anti-Semitism in a small village.
He said: “Everyone kind of knows each other.
“I’m friends with people of different ethnicities.
“It does upset me when I see people attack people of other races or religions.
“I won’t tolerate it. I would like people to get educated on this sort of thing.”
Jonathan said he hoped the act wouldn’t be repeated.
He added: “I hope it’s a one off thing and something like this wont occur again.”
But the community has rallied round to remove the graffiti.
A local resident has offered to spray over the message, hiding it from view.
Jonathan said: “It’s real community spirit. It’s a nice resolution.
“There’s a lot of people out there who are vulnerable to these attacks. I just hope there’s not going to be a repeat of it.”
Mid Sussex District Council has been approached for comment.
