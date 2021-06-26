Multiple drivers caught speeding in Worthing - One arrested after breath test
Police officers conducted more than 30 roadside breath tests in Worthing yesterday evening (Friday, June 25).
Sussex Roads Police said four drivers will appear in court after being court speeding 'in excess of 50mph in a 30 limit'.
A spokesperson added: "Out on OP Dragonfly this evening in Worthing. We conducted over 30 roadside breath tests and arrested one driver for drink-driving who blew 92 in custody and will be charged in the morning (Saturday).
"We also dealt with a further six motorists for speeding by way of traffic offence reports, a motorist with an expired MOT and vehicle which was in a dangerous condition due to its heavily tinted front windows."
It was a busy night for the emergency services in Worthing.
Multiple police officers and fire crews were called to Boxgrove just before 1.20am after a driver 'crashed and abandoned their car'.
They were 'tied up for hours' dealing with the 'rollover RTC' and searching for the driver. Read more here