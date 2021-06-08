Multiple arrests after armed police incident in Chichester
Armed police responded to a reported sighting of a gunman in Chichester this morning (Tuesday, June 8).
According to Sussex Police, officers were alerted at 6.45am after a man was 'seen with a gun' on the roof of flats in Millfield Close.
A spokesperson said: "Three men aged 25, 27 and 30 were arrested by armed officers a short while later on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear, and are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.
"An air rifle has been seized for examination."