Motorbike rider arrested for riding dangerously in Burgess Hill and Hassocks

On Thursday (May 16), a spokesman for Crawley Police said on Twitter: “Yesterday we received multiple calls from the public in Burgess Hill and Hassocks to someone riding dangerously on a motocross bike.

“Thanks to the persistent and hard work of Mid Sussex Police and Crawley Police the person was located and arrested. Thanks to all those who called!”

