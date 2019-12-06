More than £10,000 donated to fundraiser for Loxwood footballer who died in Brighton tragedy

Hundreds of people have donated to a fundraiser for a Loxwood footballer who died after being hit by a car in Brighton.

A murder investigation was launched by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team after officers were called to a report of a large group of people fighting on the seafront, Sussex Police confirmed.

Suel Delgado died after being hit by a car in Brighton

Suel Miguel Monteiro Delgado, 20, from Crawley, was one of three people struck by a car following the incident.

He suffered serious head injuries in the incident in Marine Parade at 5.20am on Sunday (1 December) and died in hospital, police said.

Following Suel’s death Chloe Jayde Bajada set up a fundraiser to help support his family.

So far £10,343 has been raised by 645 people in just two days.

Chloe said: “[Suel] was a young boy who loved life and was an aspiring football player.

“There is nothing we can do to bring our beautiful boy back but we as friends and family of his mum and dad want to help take away just a slight bit of financial pressure for his funeral and any other way we can help.”

Suel was ‘loved by many people’, she added.

Chloe said: “Sadly he was taken from us.

“Please could everybody share this as we are going to try and make as much money as we can for our boy.

“We love you Suel. Forever and always.”

In a message posted on the fundraiser today, December 6, Chloe added: “We did it baby boy, all for you.

“£10k I just can’t believe it, thank you EVERYONE.”

