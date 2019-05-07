Money stolen as thieves target Horsham home

Money was stolen from a Horsham home after it was targeted by thieves pretending to be from the council.

Police said two men called at a house in Roebuck Close last Tuesday (April 30).

The pair claimed they were from the council and needed to remove a large tree in the area. As one man spoke to the homeowner another went inside the property and stole cash and bank cards.

The incident took place at about 2.45pm and police have issued a warning over the distraction burglary (0740 30/04).

Officers are also investigating a separate burglary in Blackbridge Lane.

Police said thieves broke into a garage between 1am on April 27 and 8am on April 28 and stole a set of golf clubs (0062 01/05).

A large garage was also broken into in Sinnocks, West Chiltington, on April 29.

Officers said two men entered the garage between 7.30pm and 8pm. It is believed they were attempting to steal items before they were disturbed and ran from the scene (0005 01/05).

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact 101 quoting the references in bold.