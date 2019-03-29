Missing teenager who didn't return home from school could be in Bognor

A missing teenage boy, who did not return home from school in Worthing, could be in Bognor Regis, according to Sussex Police. Have you seen him?

Police said 14-year-old Zac Crowley was last seen leaving school on Tuesday afternoon (March 26), and it is thought that he may have travelled to Bognor.

A spokesman said: "He is white, 5' 10", with light sandy hair and wears dark blue rimmed glasses, but not all of the time.

"He was last seen wearing a green blazer, black trousers, jumper and shoes, along with a white polo shirt. He was carrying a black backpack with a black-and-white geometric pattern on the front.

"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1053 of 26/03."