Levi Bellfield pictured at Chichester Gate car park

Levi Bellfield, who is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of schoolgirl Millie Dowler, is said to have admitted to murdering mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell.

The serial killer, 53, has formally confessed to the murders in a lengthy document, seen by a national newspaper, providing chilling details of the attack.

Lin, 45, her two daughters, six-year-old Megan and nine-year-old Josie, as well as their dog Lucy, were tied up and savagely beaten with a hammer in the brutal attack. Only Josie survived, sustaining horrific injuries.

Michael Stone is currently in jail after twice being convicted of the Russell murders despite consistently protesting his innocence.

The report states that Bellfield’s statement was made to solicitor Paul Bacon, who represents Stone - suggesting he has suffered a miscarriage of justice.

In the statement, Bellfield said he did not intend to kill the family after spotting them along a lane in Chillenden, Kent.

He said he was wearing a ‘pair of marigold washing up gloves’ and had the hammer in his right hand as he stopped the Russell family.

He claims that his intention was ‘to just attack Lin’ before matters escalated after the victims started screaming.

He also says that he killed the family dog after it bit his wrist.

After the killing Bellfield, who used to work as a car clamper in Chichester and across the south, said he went back to his Twickenham home before heading off to work.

He claims that the following day he threw the hammer he used to carry out the attacks into the Thames near Walton, Surrey.

Bellfield reportedly said it was the first time he had ‘committed a crime and another person has been arrested for it’.

The killer went on to apologise to Stone and the Russell family ‘for my heinous acts’.

The document is thought to have been sent to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to investigate.